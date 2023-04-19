Sleeman Breweries among top green employers in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

One of Guelph, Ont.’s, biggest employers is also one of the greenest in Canada.

Sleeman Breweries was recently named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers by Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

In a news release, some of the reasons Sleeman Breweries was chosen was they support local green teams, have an environmental steering committee and maintain a partnership with Random Acts of Green during Earth Month.

They say Sleeman also diverts around 97 per cent of its waste from landfills, upgraded equipment and modified brewing process to save water, and use delivery routing software that creates significant energy efficiencies.

The company says their environmental policy focuses on reducing the company’s impact on climate change, promoting and implementing the 3Rs of reduce, reuse and recycle, and sustaining the natural environment through employee and community engagement.

Sleeman was also named as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers in 2019.