Canada

Sleeman Breweries among top green employers in Canada

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 19, 2023 8:38 am
The Sleeman Breweries' green team in Chambly, QC builds raised gardens for employees to grow vegetables . View image in full screen
The Sleeman Breweries' green team in Chambly, QC builds raised gardens for employees to grow vegetables . Sleeman Breweries
One of Guelph, Ont.’s, biggest employers is also one of the greenest in Canada.

Sleeman Breweries was recently named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers by Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

In a news release, some of the reasons Sleeman Breweries was chosen was they support local green teams, have an environmental steering committee and maintain a partnership with Random Acts of Green during Earth Month.

They say Sleeman also diverts around 97 per cent of its waste from landfills, upgraded equipment and modified brewing process to save water, and use delivery routing software that creates significant energy efficiencies.

Read more: Guelph businessman officially member of the Order of Canada

The company says their environmental policy focuses on reducing the company’s impact on climate change, promoting and implementing the 3Rs of reduce, reuse and recycle, and sustaining the natural environment through employee and community engagement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Sleeman was also named as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers in 2019.

 

