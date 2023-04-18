Firefighters battle ‘very active’ apartment fire on Toronto’s King Street West

Firefighters are working to put out a blaze in Toronto after heavy smoke was reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said a fire was reported around Jameson Avenue and King Street West just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when a fourth-floor apartment began emitting smoke.
Officials with Toronto fire told Global News they had located the smoke-filled fourth floor united and were working to put the blaze out.
One person was removed from the building.
Toronto paramedics were not immediately able to confirm how many — if any — patients they had attended to.
Just after 5:30 p.m., Toronto fire said the blaze was still “very active.”
