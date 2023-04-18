Firefighters battle ‘very active’ apartment fire on Toronto’s King Street West

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters are working to put out a blaze in Toronto after heavy smoke was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said a fire was reported around Jameson Avenue and King Street West just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when a fourth-floor apartment began emitting smoke.

Officials with Toronto fire told Global News they had located the smoke-filled fourth floor united and were working to put the blaze out.

Read more: Man seriously injured after industrial accident in Toronto

One person was removed from the building.

Toronto paramedics were not immediately able to confirm how many — if any — patients they had attended to.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Toronto fire said the blaze was still “very active.”

Story continues below advertisement