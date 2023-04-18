Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Firefighters battle ‘very active’ apartment fire on Toronto’s King Street West

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 5:45 pm
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News
Firefighters are working to put out a blaze in Toronto after heavy smoke was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said a fire was reported around Jameson Avenue and King Street West just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when a fourth-floor apartment began emitting smoke.

Officials with Toronto fire told Global News they had located the smoke-filled fourth floor united and were working to put the blaze out.

One person was removed from the building.

Toronto paramedics were not immediately able to confirm how many — if any — patients they had attended to.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Toronto fire said the blaze was still “very active.”

