Break-in at Puslinch construction site under investigation by OPP

Wellington County OPP are looking for suspects in a break and enter at a constuction site in Puslinch.
It occurred sometime between Sunday and Monday on Concession 1.
Investigators say one or more people managed to gain entry to a home that was under construction.
They say a quantity of flooring as well as appliances were taken from the premisis.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Peterborough County OPP remind drivers to slow down along highway 28
Comments