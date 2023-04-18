Menu

Crime

Break-in at Puslinch construction site under investigation by OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 18, 2023 5:51 pm
OPP cruiser.
Wellington County OPP are looking for suspects in a break and enter at a constuction site in Puslinch.

It occurred sometime between Sunday and Monday on Concession 1.

Investigators say one or more people managed to gain entry to a home that was under construction.

They say a quantity of flooring as well as appliances were taken from the premisis.

Read more: Puslinch police looking $50K worth of stolen hamburger patties

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

TheftGuelph NewsBreak And EnterBreak InConstruction SitePuslinchWelllington County OPP
