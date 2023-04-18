Break-in at Puslinch construction site under investigation by OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington County OPP are looking for suspects in a break and enter at a constuction site in Puslinch.

It occurred sometime between Sunday and Monday on Concession 1.

Investigators say one or more people managed to gain entry to a home that was under construction.

They say a quantity of flooring as well as appliances were taken from the premisis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.