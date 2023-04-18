Investigation ongoing into early morning robbery in Boissevain, Man., RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Killarney RCMP are investigating after an armed robbery left a female victim injured in Boissevain.

Police say officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a minor injury at a residence on Johnson Street on April 15 at around 3:30 a.m.

In a statement released on April 18, police said the victim was robbed by four people — all of whom knew her.

A 31-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man from Hilton were charged with robbery. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

A 32-year-old man from Killarney faces a number of charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man, also from Killarney, told police he would turn himself in.