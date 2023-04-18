Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Investigation ongoing into early morning robbery in Boissevain, Man., RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 4:39 pm
Killarney RCMP say an armed robbery on April 15 left a female victim suffering from a minor injury at a residence in Boissevain. View image in full screen
Killarney RCMP say an armed robbery on April 15 left a female victim suffering from a minor injury at a residence in Boissevain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Killarney RCMP are investigating after an armed robbery left a female victim injured in Boissevain.

Police say officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a minor injury at a residence on Johnson Street on April 15 at around 3:30 a.m.

In a statement released on April 18, police said the victim was robbed by four people — all of whom knew her.

A 31-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man from Hilton were charged with robbery. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

A 32-year-old man from Killarney faces a number of charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man, also from Killarney, told police he would turn himself in.

