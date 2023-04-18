Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia falling behind on QEII redevelopment project, auditor general says

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 4:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia falling behind on QEII redevelopment project: auditor general'
Nova Scotia falling behind on QEII redevelopment project: auditor general
WATCH: Nova Scotia’s auditor general has found the government is falling behind in implementing performance audit recommendations. Fewer than half of the recommendations from the 2020 report have been completed, and as Alicia Draus reports, one major area of concern is around the QEII redevelopment project.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A follow-up report by Nova Scotia’s auditor general flags failures to implement previous recommendations, with concerns raised around the province’s largest health care project.

On Tuesday, auditor general Kim Adair released a report following up on past recommendations released in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

While 92 per cent of recommendations in 2018 have been completed, only 61 per cent were completed from the 2019 report and just 35 per cent of 2020 recommendations.

“In the case of 2020, this is one of the worst follow-up rates in almost two decades,” said Adair in a release.

Read more: Accountability lacking: Nova Scotia auditor general takes aim at blown budgets

Several of the uncompleted recommendations deal with the QEII redevelopment project, the largest health care project in the province’s history.

Story continues below advertisement

The project was first announced in 2016 and was projected to cost $2 billion. In December, the Houston Government announced it was changing the scope of the project, and that it would cost substantially more, but exactly how much was not said — a concern for the opposition parties.

“We don’t know what the cost is going to be, we also don’t know what the timeline is,” said Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill.

More on Health

“We’re out trying to recruit new doctors and nurses to Nova Scotia. If they don’t know if that new building is going to be there or when, that’s really going to impact recruitment.”

Read more: Halifax Infirmary expansion moving forward, but revised cost estimate unknown

Outstanding recommendations include the implementation of a contract management process to oversee contracts related to the Halifax Infirmary Expansion and community outpatient centre, as well as a recommendation to ensure appropriate steps are taken through the implementation including the development of a transition plan, a stakeholder engagement plan and benefits realization plan.

Trending Now

“This reinforces questions we had over last year, 18 months as that project has changed both in scope and in shape around what’s actually happening who is in charge, what the timelines and deliverables are,” said Claudia Chender, leader of the Nova Scotia NDP.

Story continues below advertisement

“If the government does not follow through on these recommendations and get this project right we are going to be in a very tough situation when it comes to delivering health care in Nova Scotia,” said Churchill.

In a statement, the Department of Public Works said they remain in a procurement process and financials will “close next spring.” The department also notes that six employees have been hired to oversee contract management.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia woman calls for diabetes supports funding'
Nova Scotia woman calls for diabetes supports funding
Nova ScotiaHealth Careauditor generalhalifax infirmaryQEII redevelopmentCapital ProjectsInfirmary expansionDepartment of Public WorksHalifax Infirmary Expansion Project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers