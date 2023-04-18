Nova Scotia falling behind on QEII redevelopment project, auditor general says

Send this page to someone via email

A follow-up report by Nova Scotia’s auditor general flags failures to implement previous recommendations, with concerns raised around the province’s largest health care project.

On Tuesday, auditor general Kim Adair released a report following up on past recommendations released in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

While 92 per cent of recommendations in 2018 have been completed, only 61 per cent were completed from the 2019 report and just 35 per cent of 2020 recommendations.

“In the case of 2020, this is one of the worst follow-up rates in almost two decades,” said Adair in a release.

Several of the uncompleted recommendations deal with the QEII redevelopment project, the largest health care project in the province’s history.

The project was first announced in 2016 and was projected to cost $2 billion. In December, the Houston Government announced it was changing the scope of the project, and that it would cost substantially more, but exactly how much was not said — a concern for the opposition parties.

“We don’t know what the cost is going to be, we also don’t know what the timeline is,” said Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill.

“We’re out trying to recruit new doctors and nurses to Nova Scotia. If they don’t know if that new building is going to be there or when, that’s really going to impact recruitment.”

Outstanding recommendations include the implementation of a contract management process to oversee contracts related to the Halifax Infirmary Expansion and community outpatient centre, as well as a recommendation to ensure appropriate steps are taken through the implementation including the development of a transition plan, a stakeholder engagement plan and benefits realization plan.

“This reinforces questions we had over last year, 18 months as that project has changed both in scope and in shape around what’s actually happening who is in charge, what the timelines and deliverables are,” said Claudia Chender, leader of the Nova Scotia NDP.

“If the government does not follow through on these recommendations and get this project right we are going to be in a very tough situation when it comes to delivering health care in Nova Scotia,” said Churchill.

In a statement, the Department of Public Works said they remain in a procurement process and financials will “close next spring.” The department also notes that six employees have been hired to oversee contract management.