Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

No one injured as car crashes into Lake Country business on weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 3:32 pm
An SUV crashed into the front doors of this small business in Lake Country, B.C., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. View image in full screen
An SUV crashed into the front doors of this small business in Lake Country, B.C., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Lake Country RCMP
A car accidentally drove into the front doors of a small Okanagan business during the weekend, but, thankfully, no one was injured.

Lake Country RCMP say the incident happened on Saturday, just past noon, with the driver erroneously hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

Read more: ICBC leaves homeowners on hook for thousands after car crashes into condo

The crash into the pet-food store, located along the 9900 block of Main Street, caused extensive damage to the front door, with glass strewn about.

“When responders arrived, they found a Mazda CX5 had already backed out of the store and the driver was waiting for police,” said Lake Country RCMP.

Another view of the accidental crash in Lake Country on Saturday. View image in full screen
Another view of the accidental crash in Lake Country on Saturday. Lake Country RCMP

Police noted there was initial concern that the front doors would collapse, which caused a temporary evacuation until it was deemed safe to reopen.

“After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, RCMP can confirm that the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The acceleration forced the car to hop the curb and strike the door, causing extensive damage. We are extremely thankful no one was injured.”

The vehicle was towed from the scene, with police saying they will not be forwarding any charges.

Okanagancentral okanaganlake countryBC Interiorsouthern interiorLake Country RCMPCar Crashes into BusinessSUV crashes into business
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

