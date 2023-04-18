No one injured as car crashes into Lake Country business on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A car accidentally drove into the front doors of a small Okanagan business during the weekend, but, thankfully, no one was injured.

Lake Country RCMP say the incident happened on Saturday, just past noon, with the driver erroneously hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

The crash into the pet-food store, located along the 9900 block of Main Street, caused extensive damage to the front door, with glass strewn about.

“When responders arrived, they found a Mazda CX5 had already backed out of the store and the driver was waiting for police,” said Lake Country RCMP.

Police noted there was initial concern that the front doors would collapse, which caused a temporary evacuation until it was deemed safe to reopen.

“After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, RCMP can confirm that the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The acceleration forced the car to hop the curb and strike the door, causing extensive damage. We are extremely thankful no one was injured.”

The vehicle was towed from the scene, with police saying they will not be forwarding any charges.