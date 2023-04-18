Menu

Canada

66-year-old dies after vehicle struck by a pickup truck in Dufferin, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 1:55 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. Canadian Press/ Mario Beauregard
A 66-year-old man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on Monday morning.

At 11:25 a.m. Pembina Valley RCMP say there was a two-vehicle collision on Provincial Road 245, about two kilometres west of Roseisle, in the RM of Dufferin.

Police say the investigation shows a westbound SUV driven by the man from Roseisle attempted to turn south on Road 40W when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Notre Dame De Lourdes.

Read more: Man killed in car crash in RM of Springfield, Manitoba RCMP say

The man in the SUV was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The pickup truck driver and his 66-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

