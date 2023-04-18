66-year-old dies after vehicle struck by a pickup truck in Dufferin, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on Monday morning.

At 11:25 a.m. Pembina Valley RCMP say there was a two-vehicle collision on Provincial Road 245, about two kilometres west of Roseisle, in the RM of Dufferin.

Police say the investigation shows a westbound SUV driven by the man from Roseisle attempted to turn south on Road 40W when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Notre Dame De Lourdes.

The man in the SUV was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The pickup truck driver and his 66-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.