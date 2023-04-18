2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 20, officers received a report of a person with a gun at an apartment building in the area of Norway and Elmer avenues.

Police said a female suspect allegedly befriended the victim and gained entry into his apartment.

“After being in the apartment for some time, the woman left for a brief period of time,” officers allege in a news release.

Police said the woman then came back with two male suspects.

Officers allege one had a machete, while the other had a firearm.

“Once the two men gained entry to the unit, the victim left the apartment in fear,” police said. ” A short time later, the three suspects fled the scene in a black sedan with dark tinted windows.”

According to police, on Sunday, two suspects were arrested by Durham Regional Police.

Twenty-three-year-old Draylon Taylor from Oshawa has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, using an imitation firearm and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Officers said 22-year-old Sydney White from Ajax has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Police said they will appear in court at a later date.

Officers are still looking for a third suspect. He is described as being in his 20s, standing six-feet-two-inches tall. He was seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans, brown boots and orange gloves.

Police said he was allegedly armed with a large machete-style knife in a black sheath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.