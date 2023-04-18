Woman seriously injured after hit by Jeep at southeast Hamilton intersection

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 18-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton Monday night, according to police.

Investigators say the woman was hit by a Jeep Wrangler while crossing the west-side intersection at Mud Street and Winterberry Street around 11:30 p.m.

“The pedestrian was knocked to the ground and suffered a serious head injury,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email.

Read more: Woman faces manslaughter charge in connection with a drug overdose case in Grimsby

The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene and is co-operating with investigators, according to Bharaj.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are still seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.