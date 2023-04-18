Menu

Woman seriously injured after hit by Jeep at southeast Hamilton intersection

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 12:35 pm
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police are investigating a collision in southeast Hamilton that sent a young woman to hospital with serious injuries on April 17, 2023. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
An 18-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton Monday night, according to police.

Investigators say the woman was hit by a Jeep Wrangler while crossing the west-side intersection at Mud Street and Winterberry Street around 11:30 p.m.

“The pedestrian was knocked to the ground and suffered a serious head injury,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene and is co-operating with investigators, according to Bharaj.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are still seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

