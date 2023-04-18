Weapons complaint at Haliburton high school remains under investigation: OPP

OPP continue to investigate after a weapons complaint prompted a shelter-in-place order at a high school in Haliburton earlier this month.
Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 1:22 p.m. on April 4, officers responded to a weapons complaint at Haliburton Highlands Secondary School in the Municipality of Dysart et al.
Police say as a precaution, the school issued a shelter-in-place order.
OPP say officers did not locate a weapon at the school and no injuries were reported.
“The investigation into this incident is continuing,” OPP stated Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com.
