Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Weapons complaint at Haliburton high school remains under investigation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 11:25 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a weapons complaint prompted a shelter-in-place order at a high school on April 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a weapons complaint prompted a shelter-in-place order at a high school on April 4, 2023. Global News
OPP continue to investigate after a weapons complaint prompted a shelter-in-place order at a high school in Haliburton earlier this month.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 1:22 p.m. on April 4, officers responded to a weapons complaint at Haliburton Highlands Secondary School in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

Read more: Teachers calling on Ontario to fund training, hire staff to address school violence

Police say as a precaution, the school issued a shelter-in-place order.

OPP say officers did not locate a weapon at the school and no injuries were reported.

“The investigation into this incident is continuing,” OPP stated Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com.

HaliburtonweaponSchool SafetyHaliburton Highlands OPPHaliburton Highlands Secondary Schoolshelter-in-place order
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

