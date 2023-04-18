Homes evacuated after suspicious device found in wooded area: N.S. police

Police in Nova Scotia say they have evacuated homes and closed three roads in the community of Greenwood after responding to a report of a suspicious device that was found in a nearby wooded area.
In a Tuesday morning release from the Kings District RCMP, police said they arrived at about 9:50 a.m. and are currently investigating the device found on a trail in the woods near Oak Avenue and Fales River Drive.
“RCMP officers have secured the area and have evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. For those who were physically unable to evacuate, our officers have advised them to shelter in place,” police said.
Police said the following road closures are in effect:
- Fales River Dr. has been closed at the intersection with Argus Dr.
- Argus Dr. has been closed at the intersection with Carol St.
- Oak Ave. has been closed at the intersection of Carol St.
According to the release, the Nova Scotia RCMP explosives disposal unit is heading to the scene to examine the device and safely dispose of it.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.
