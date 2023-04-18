Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 ‘random’ gun incidents in 1-hour span in Kitchener are connected: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 11:11 am
Waterloo regional police have released images of a car connected to at least two weapons related incidents in Kitchener last Wednesday. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police have released images of a car connected to at least two weapons related incidents in Kitchener last Wednesday. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three gun-related incidents that occurred in the time span of about one hour in Kitchener are now believed to be linked by investigators, Waterloo Regional Police announced Tuesday morning.

“Investigators believe the incidents were crimes of opportunity, and the victims were targeted randomly,” a release from police read.

On Monday, police released pictures of the suspect vehicle in all of the cases, a black, four-door Kia.

They also provided details about a third incident in which a man walked up to another man at a gas station near Homer Watson and Conestoga College boulevards at around 3:45 a.m.

Read more: 2 similar gun incidents in 1 hour in Kitchener remain under investigation: police

The suspect is said to have pulled out a gun, before demanding that the victim turn over his belongings.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect fled the scene in a black Kia car, and was reported to be in his 20s, with dark hair and a dark mask.

At around the same time as the first incident, a man was driving near Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401, when the driver of a Kia sedan pulled up alongside him, flashed a gun and sped off.

Trending Now

There was also a third similar incident over in Stanley Park about 40 minutes later in which police say two people were driving near Franklin and Ottawa streets when they noticed they were being followed by a dark-coloured car.

The two vehicles came to a stop before the victims noticed that the driver of the suspect vehicle was recording them, police say.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and flashed it at the pair before they took off.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeStanley Parkottawa street kitchenerKitchener gunsHomer Watson BoulevardKitchener weaponsFranklin Street KitchenerConestoga College Boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers