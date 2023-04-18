3 ‘random’ gun incidents in 1-hour span in Kitchener are connected: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three gun-related incidents that occurred in the time span of about one hour in Kitchener are now believed to be linked by investigators, Waterloo Regional Police announced Tuesday morning.

“Investigators believe the incidents were crimes of opportunity, and the victims were targeted randomly,” a release from police read.

On Monday, police released pictures of the suspect vehicle in all of the cases, a black, four-door Kia.

They also provided details about a third incident in which a man walked up to another man at a gas station near Homer Watson and Conestoga College boulevards at around 3:45 a.m.

The suspect is said to have pulled out a gun, before demanding that the victim turn over his belongings.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect fled the scene in a black Kia car, and was reported to be in his 20s, with dark hair and a dark mask.

At around the same time as the first incident, a man was driving near Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401, when the driver of a Kia sedan pulled up alongside him, flashed a gun and sped off.

There was also a third similar incident over in Stanley Park about 40 minutes later in which police say two people were driving near Franklin and Ottawa streets when they noticed they were being followed by a dark-coloured car.

The two vehicles came to a stop before the victims noticed that the driver of the suspect vehicle was recording them, police say.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and flashed it at the pair before they took off.