Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto staff report recommends warming centres open at -5 C instead of -15 C

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'City of Toronto expands warming centre capacity, emergency shelter beds'
City of Toronto expands warming centre capacity, emergency shelter beds
RELATED: City of Toronto expands warming centre capacity, emergency shelter beds – Feb 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A City of Toronto staff report going before committee next week is proposing to revise the criteria for activating warming centres during the winter season.

The report recommends updating the threshold for opening warming centres from -15 C to -5 C or when Environment Canada issues freezing rain, snow squall, winter storm, snowfall or blizzard warnings.

As well, city officials said the new model would no longer need extreme cold weather alerts issued by Toronto’s chief medical officer of health. Instead, it would consolidate the activation by the city’s shelter, support and housing team.

Read more: Warming centres remain available in Toronto amidst extreme cold, city says

The changes would come into effect for the 2023-2024 winter season.

The city said the recommended changes were based on reviewed evidence, advice from health experts, service users and community partners.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The report is going before the economic and community development committee on April 25.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Board of Health recommendation to keep warming centres open all winter rejected by Council'
Toronto Board of Health recommendation to keep warming centres open all winter rejected by Council
Environment CanadaWeatherCity of TorontoToronto homelesswarming centresToronto WinterToronto warming centrestoronto warming centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers