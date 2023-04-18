Toronto staff report recommends warming centres open at -5 C instead of -15 C

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Toronto staff report going before committee next week is proposing to revise the criteria for activating warming centres during the winter season.

The report recommends updating the threshold for opening warming centres from -15 C to -5 C or when Environment Canada issues freezing rain, snow squall, winter storm, snowfall or blizzard warnings.

As well, city officials said the new model would no longer need extreme cold weather alerts issued by Toronto’s chief medical officer of health. Instead, it would consolidate the activation by the city’s shelter, support and housing team.

The changes would come into effect for the 2023-2024 winter season.

The city said the recommended changes were based on reviewed evidence, advice from health experts, service users and community partners.

The report is going before the economic and community development committee on April 25.