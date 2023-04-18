Menu

Health

Hamilton hospitals to ease mask rules amid ‘non-high risk period’ for illness

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 9:33 am
COVID mask sign View image in full screen
Beginning Wednesday, masks will be encouraged but no longer required to be worn by patients and visitors at Hamilton's hospitals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
It will soon no longer be mandatory for most people visiting Hamilton, Ont., hospitals to wear a mask.

As of Wednesday, both Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph’s Healthcare will no longer require patients, families and visitors to wear masks within some areas of the hospital sites.

Both agencies are still encouraging mask-wearing while in waiting rooms, emergency departments and urgent care centers, but it won’t be required as of April 19.

Patients with a fever or respiratory symptoms will be required to wear a mask, as will health care workers during patient interactions.

The change is connected with recently updated Public Health Ontario “de-escalation guidelines” characterizing a current “non-high risk period” for respiratory illnesses across the province.

In a recent update, HHS executives said “non aerosol” generating medical procedures that involve patients not suspected or confirmed to have COVID will allow staffers to choose between standard medical fitting masks or more stringent N95 respirators.

Masks will still be available for visitors at both HHS and St. Joe’s sites.

The protocol is still subject to ongoing evaluations and could be revisited, if needed.

Those decisions will be based on provincial direction and advice from regional and hospital COVID-19 infection prevention control experts, the networks say.

