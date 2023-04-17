Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 5:26 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Jones Avenue and Gerrard Street East area at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police said officers and paramedics were at the scene.

Read more: Woman, 66, charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto: police

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that the pedestrian – a woman – suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed in the area.

-more to come…

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto PoliceTPSPedestrian Struckpedestrian struck torontoGerrard Street EastJones Avenuetoronto parmedics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers