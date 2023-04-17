Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Jones Avenue and Gerrard Street East area at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday.
Police said officers and paramedics were at the scene.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital via an emergency run.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that the pedestrian – a woman – suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads were closed in the area.
-more to come…
