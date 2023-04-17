Accused killer of UBC Okanagan security guard preliminary hearing begins

The man accused in the 2022 killing of a UBC Okanagan security guard is before the court this week in a hearing that will determine whether the matter will go to trial.

The preliminary inquiry for Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn will determine over the next few days whether the evidence assembled by Crown counsel is sufficient to proceed with a second-degree murder trial.

Ognibene-Hebbourn was apprehended under the Mental Health Act in the immediate aftermath of the Feb. 26 attack on Harmandeep Kaur. A month later he was charged with her murder and has been in custody ever since.

Read more: Community mourns slain UBC Okanagan security guard who recently became permanent resident

Kaur, 24, was working as a security guard at UBC Okanagan and RCMP said it was Feb. 26 at 5:55 a.m. when she was fatally attacked.

Story continues below advertisement

She was a student at Okanagan College and in the weeks before her death she got her permanent residency card. Her family said she’d been in the country for five years and had aspirations to be a paramedic.

Hundreds of people gathered at the university campus last year to honour her memory and the school lowered its flags to half-mast in the days after her death.