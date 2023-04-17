Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Accused killer of UBC Okanagan security guard preliminary hearing begins

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of UBCO security guard ‘devastated’ by her death'
Family of UBCO security guard ‘devastated’ by her death
WATCH: The family of a young woman who was killed at UBC Okanagan says they are ‘just devastated.’ Harmandeep Kaur was working as a security guard at UBCO when she was assaulted by a man who also worked at the university, and she later died in hospital. – Mar 1, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man accused in the 2022 killing of a UBC Okanagan security guard is before the court this week in a hearing that will determine whether the matter will go to trial.

The preliminary inquiry for Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn will determine over the next few days whether the evidence assembled by Crown counsel is sufficient to proceed with a second-degree murder trial.

Ognibene-Hebbourn was apprehended under the Mental Health Act in the immediate aftermath of the Feb. 26 attack on Harmandeep Kaur. A month later he was charged with her murder and has been in custody ever since.

Read more: Community mourns slain UBC Okanagan security guard who recently became permanent resident

Kaur, 24, was working as a security guard at UBC Okanagan and RCMP said it was Feb. 26 at 5:55 a.m. when she was fatally attacked.

Story continues below advertisement

She was a student at Okanagan College and in the weeks before her death she got her permanent residency card. Her family said she’d been in the country for five years and had aspirations to be a paramedic.

Read more: Security guard at UBC Okanagan killed; RCMP investigate homicide

Hundreds of people gathered at the university campus last year to honour her memory and the school lowered its flags to half-mast in the days after her death.

Click to play video: 'Vigil held at UBC Okanagan for security guard'
Vigil held at UBC Okanagan for security guard
Second Degree MurderUBC-Okanaganokanagan collegeMental Health ActHarmandeep KaurDante Ognibene-HebbournUBC Okanagan security guard killed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers