Crime

Police seek Oshawa man wanted on ‘multiple’ warrants

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 3:34 pm
Police are searching for 29-year-old Nathan Glover.
Police are searching for 29-year-old Nathan Glover. DRPS / Handout
Police in Durham Region are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants.

Durham Regional Police are searching for Nathan Glover, from Oshawa.

Officers said he is wanted on five warrants related to historic sexual assault and firearm charges.

According to police, Glover is wanted for allegedly failing to appear in court on these charges.

Read more: 2 facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine seized in Oshawa residence: police

“Police have made attempts to locate Glover without success and are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the male,” officers said in a news release.

Officers said Glover is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has a medium build, brown hair and a full, dark beard.

He has a tattoo that says “BOSS” on his left upper arm, and a lion on his upper back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

