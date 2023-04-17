N.S. woman calls for diabetes supports funding, unable to cover device costs

Send this page to someone via email

Emma Perry was told she has type 1 diabetes just over a year ago.

“It’s a life-long thing, it’s never going away and it’s just something that I have to deal with for the rest of my life,” the 25-year-old said about the diagnosis.

The freelance photographer quickly learned that managing her blood sugar levels would be a 24/7 job, and not cheap either.

Her diabetes clinic is currently providing her with a flash glucose monitor that remains free, as long as supply lasts.

“It is something that my clinic is graciously giving to me, but it could stop at any point in time,” Perry said. “I don’t know when they won’t have the supplies to be able to give to their patients. So, I’m kind of just going month by month.”

Perry was anxiously waiting to hear whether Nova Scotia’s 2023 provincial budget would include coverage for type 1 diabetes devices, but was disappointed when nothing was passed.

Without private or public coverage, devices to monitor her levels are costly. Her only option becomes a lot of finger pricks.

“Knowing that there is technology out there that I just can’t have access to for no real reason, I guess, is just kind of discouraging.”

Nova Scotia’s neighbour, New Brunswick, is allotting more than $2 million of its budget to expand its insulin pump program. Prince Edward Island also creating new programming.

Read more: New Brunswick looks to lighten financial burden for those with diabetes

“It’s under review,” said Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson in response to questions about similar funding. “We’re working with CADTH, who helps support our understanding of what new technologies and devices and medications are added. So that review is underway in the department.”

There was a proposed bill on the table during legislature meetings to cover Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) brought forward by the official opposition, but nothing was passed.

“I think it needs to move much, much faster,” said Liberal MLA Braedon Clark on the matter. “Because we have real world examples from just next door as to what can be done, and I think that it needs to be done here as well.”

While some programs around insulin pumps and pharmacare exist in the province, Perry hopes to see further efforts in the near future.

“I trust that the time will come,” Perry said. “With all these other provinces kind of announcing that this is a part of their budget, I trust that it will come to Nova Scotia eventually.”