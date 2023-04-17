Menu

Politics

Trudeau, Poilievre clash over Twitter tagging CBC as ‘government funded’

By Steve Scherer Reuters
Posted April 17, 2023 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Poilievre’s attacks on CBC while running ‘to American billionaires’ for support ‘telling’ of values'
Trudeau says Poilievre’s attacks on CBC while running ‘to American billionaires’ for support ‘telling’ of values
WATCH: Trudeau says Poilievre's attacks on CBC while running 'to American billionaires' for support 'telling' of values
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused his Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre of enlisting U.S. billionaires to attack Canada’s public broadcaster, after Poilievre prodded Twitter owner Elon Musk to label the CBC “government-funded.”

Poilievre said on Twitter last week that he had written to Musk to request that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation be labeled “accurately.” On Sunday, some CBC Twitter feeds started carrying the label “government-funded Media.”

Read more: Twitter will add ‘official’ mark to big verified accounts

Poilievre, who took over the party last year and is campaigning to defund the CBC, celebrated the decision, saying on Twitter that “now people know that it is Trudeau propaganda, not news.”

CBC replied that it is not government funded, but is “publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all Members of Parliament,” and its journalism is independent.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trudeau said: “Attacking this Canadian institution, attacking the culture and local content that is so important to so many Canadians, really indicates the values and the approach that Mr. Poilievre is putting forward.

Click to play video: 'Twitter users declare in poll Elon Musk should step down'
Twitter users declare in poll Elon Musk should step down

“In order to attack this institution that is important for many, many Canadians, he runs to American billionaires, the tech giants that they continue to defend.”

Trending Now

Trudeau’s minority government is supported by the left-leaning New Democrats and an election is not officially due until 2025.

Click to play video: 'Concern Twitter changes could spark surge in misinformation'
Concern Twitter changes could spark surge in misinformation

Last week, U.S. broadcaster National Public Radio said it will no longer post content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a label by the social media platform that implies government involvement in the its content.

© 2023 Reuters

