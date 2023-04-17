Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Images released of suspect vehicle in 2 gun incidents in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 11:44 am
Waterloo regional police have released images of a car connected to at least two weapons related incidents in Kitchener last Wednesday. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police have released images of a car connected to at least two weapons related incidents in Kitchener last Wednesday. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police have released images of the car connected with at least two gun-related incidents in Kitchener last Wednesday.

Police say a man walked up to another at a gas station near Homer Watson and Conestoga College boulevards at around 3:45 a.m.

Read more: 2 similar gun incidents in 1 hour in Kitchener remain under investigation: police

The suspect is said to have flashed a gun at his victim, before demanding they turn over their belongings.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Kia car, and was reported to be in his 20s, with dark hair and a dark mask.

Police released pictures of the Kia connected with the robbery and also said the vehicle and its driver were involved in another nearby incident.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a man was driving near Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401 at around 3:45 a.m., when the driver of a Kia sedan pulled up alongside him, flashed a gun and sped off.

The suspect was described as being in their 20s.

Read more: Car spotted travelling on wrong side of Kitchener highway, man arrested

There was also a third similar incident over in Stanley Park about 40 minutes which police have yet to connect with the others.

More on Crime

Police say two people were driving near Franklin and Ottawa streets when they noticed they were being followed by a dark-coloured car.

Trending Now

The two vehicles came to a stop before the victims noticed that the driver of the suspect vehicle was recording them.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and flashed it at the pair before they took off.

In this case, the suspect was described as around 20 years of age with a thin build. He was said to be wearing a dark hoodie and a face mask and the suspect vehicle was a dark-coloured, four-door car.

On Friday, a police spokesperson told Global News the two incidents remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators are looking into any potential connections between the incident,” Const. Brad Hokcey told Global News in an email.

“The subject and vehicle descriptions are similar but neither the vehicle or driver involved in either incident have been identified at this time. We continue to ask anyone with information to contact police.”

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeStanley Parkottawa street kitchenerKitchener gunsHomer Watson BoulevardKitchener weaponsFranklin Street KitchenerConestoga College Boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers