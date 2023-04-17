Fire destroys Providence Line home southeast of Peterborough

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported after fire destroyed a home in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, southeast of Peterborough, on Friday afternoon.

The house fire on Providence Line, south of Dillon Road, was reported at around 3:20 p.m.

Township fire chief Chuck Parsons says the large fire required the assistance of firefighters from the neighbouring townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Douro-Dummer and Selwyn.

Peterborough County OPP closed a section of Providence Line while fire crews tackled the blaze.

#PtboOPP have Providence Line blocked south of Dillon Road for a fully engulfed house fire. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/yau3uL0RjA — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 14, 2023

Parsons says it took about an hour to get the fire under control but crews were at the scene for several hours.

Parsons says the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.