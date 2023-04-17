Menu

Headline link
Fire

Fire destroys Providence Line home southeast of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 9:41 am
" autoplay="true" id=9628900]
No injuries were reported after fire destroyed a home in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, southeast of Peterborough, on Friday afternoon.

The house fire on Providence Line, south of Dillon Road, was reported at around 3:20 p.m.

Read more: Cats killed in Bolivar Street house fire in Peterborough, Ont.

Township fire chief Chuck Parsons says the large fire required the assistance of firefighters from the neighbouring townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Douro-Dummer and Selwyn.

Peterborough County OPP closed a section of Providence Line while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Parsons says it took about an hour to get the fire under control but crews were at the scene for several hours.

Trending Now

Parsons says the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.

