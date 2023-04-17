Menu

Education

Ontario to introduce legislation to ‘refocus’ education system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 8:32 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario announces overhaul of math, language curriculum'
Ontario announces overhaul of math, language curriculum
WATCH: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced new funding and an overhaul of math and language in schools in Ontario. Ahmar Khan reports.
TORONTO — Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to table legislation the government says will refocus the education system.

A government news release says the legislation due today will “refocus the education system on improving outcomes for students.”

Lecce announced Sunday the province was hiring 1,000 teachers for specialized math and literacy programs, with an overhauled language curriculum to be in place by September.

Read more: Ontario unveils new math, literacy plan, including ‘triaged’ support for struggling schools

He says $109 million will go toward funding 700 teachers for reading intervention programs to support literacy development and setting up early reading screening tools for students.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario criticized the decision to revise the curriculum without consultations.

The government says the legislation will be tabled around 1 p.m.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

