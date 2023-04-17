Ontario to introduce legislation to ‘refocus’ education system

See more sharing options

TORONTO — Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to table legislation the government says will refocus the education system.

A government news release says the legislation due today will “refocus the education system on improving outcomes for students.”

Lecce announced Sunday the province was hiring 1,000 teachers for specialized math and literacy programs, with an overhauled language curriculum to be in place by September.

He says $109 million will go toward funding 700 teachers for reading intervention programs to support literacy development and setting up early reading screening tools for students.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario criticized the decision to revise the curriculum without consultations.

The government says the legislation will be tabled around 1 p.m.