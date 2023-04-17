Menu

Traffic

Woman dies in County Road 507 crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 9:18 am
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a fatal crash on County Road 507 on April 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a fatal crash on County Road 507 on April 14, 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Highlands East, Ont., woman died following a single-vehicle crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes late last week.

Peterborough County OPP said that at around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, a single-vehicle crash was reported on County Road 507 between Beaver Lake and Baldwin Bay roads near the hamlet of Catchacoma, about 22 kilometres north of the village of Buckhorn.

Read more: 1 dead following collision on Lakehurst Road in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

Police say a 43-year-old woman from Highlands East was pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with video or information can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Peterborough County OPP remind drivers to slow down along highway 28
Fatal CrashPeterborough County OPPTrent LakesCounty Road 507Highlands East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

