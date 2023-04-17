Woman dies in County Road 507 crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Highlands East, Ont., woman died following a single-vehicle crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes late last week.

Peterborough County OPP said that at around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, a single-vehicle crash was reported on County Road 507 between Beaver Lake and Baldwin Bay roads near the hamlet of Catchacoma, about 22 kilometres north of the village of Buckhorn.

Police say a 43-year-old woman from Highlands East was pronounced dead.

ROAD CLOSURE: Country Rd 507 between Beaver Lake Rd and Fire Route 273 #Catchacoma: all lanes closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^ks — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) April 15, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with video or information can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.