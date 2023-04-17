Person dead after fight at Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a person is dead after a fight in Toronto late Sunday.

Officers said the fight broke out at an apartment building in the area of Lisgar Street and Queen Street West, east of Dufferin Street, just after 9 p.m.

Police said one person was located without vital signs and life-saving measures were being performed.

In an update a short time later, police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the victim’s age or gender.

The circumstances around the fight are still being investigated, police told Global News on Monday morning.

