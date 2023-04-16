Man dies 3 days after struck by car in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has died three days after he was hit by a car while walking in Toronto’s east end.

A 61-year-old man was struck in a knock-on collision reportedly started by a Honda as it drove eastbound along Doncaster Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control, striking a parked Subaru that then hit a man behind it in the curb lane.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, Toronto police said the man had been pronounced dead. They urged anyone with video footage in the area of Doncaster Avenue and Main Street between 5:50 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 13 to come forward.