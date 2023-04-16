Man dies 3 days after struck by car in Toronto’s east end

Police say a man has died three days after he was hit by a car while walking in Toronto’s east end.
A 61-year-old man was struck in a knock-on collision reportedly started by a Honda as it drove eastbound along Doncaster Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.
Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control, striking a parked Subaru that then hit a man behind it in the curb lane.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Trending Now
On Sunday, Toronto police said the man had been pronounced dead. They urged anyone with video footage in the area of Doncaster Avenue and Main Street between 5:50 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 13 to come forward.
More on Canada
- Russian billionaire couple fighting to get off Canada’s sanctions list
- Five First Nations reach historic $800 million, 44,266 hectares settlement with B.C., federal government
- How the Pentagon leaks could help Russia fix vulnerabilities in Ukraine war
- Why a Liberal MP is sponsoring a petition to reconsider foreign agent registry
Comments