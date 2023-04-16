Menu

Traffic

Man dies 3 days after struck by car in Toronto’s east end

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 4:02 pm
Aerial image of the pedestrian-involved collision on April 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Aerial image of the pedestrian-involved collision on April 13, 2023. Global News
Police say a man has died three days after he was hit by a car while walking in Toronto’s east end.

A 61-year-old man was struck in a knock-on collision reportedly started by a Honda as it drove eastbound along Doncaster Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control, striking a parked Subaru that then hit a man behind it in the curb lane.

Read more: Pedestrian standing behind vehicle hit by another car in Toronto’s east end

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

On Sunday, Toronto police said the man had been pronounced dead. They urged anyone with video footage in the area of Doncaster Avenue and Main Street between 5:50 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 13 to come forward.

