5 songs you must hear this week: 17 April 2023

Whatever became of Hozier after his big hit a few years back? How long can one wait for an album to break through? And who’s ready for more 70s-style rock with a 21st-century twist? All that and more with this week’s music recommendations.

1. Greta Van Fleet, Meeting the Master

Starcatcher (Republic)

Recommended If You Like: 70s-style rock reborn for the 21st century

There are so many recurring cycles in music. A sound/style is born, peaks, declines, and then is derided as old-fashioned and irrelevant. But no sound ever really dies. It just goes into hibernation until it’s discovered by a future generation. Enter Greta Van Fleet, the young Michigan-based band who has probably done more to bring back the epic sounds of the 70s more than anyone else recently. This is the first single from their next album, which is due on July 21. You’ll want to hold your lighter in the air while you’re listening to this one. Damn, this one would have sounded good in my 79 Firebird.

2. Pot is Drugs, I Don’t Know How to Talk to Girls

Single (Independent)

RIYL: More 70s riffage

Since we’ve already broached the subject of bringing back the 70s, here’s the first single from a London, Ontario-based band whose members all took the Music Industry Arts program at Fanshawe College. And I’ll admit it: The name of the band and the title are the song are what caught my attention. Hey, whatever works, right? Fun fact: Their live shows feature covers by Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

3. Bad Omens, Just Pretend

The Death of Peace of Mind (Sumerian)

RIYL: Loud-soft dynamics with a touch of emo

This is another example of patience being a virtue. Bad Omens’ third album came out 14 months ago and six of the record’s 15 tracks have already been released as singles. This is single number seven and seems to be the one generating the most interest so far, especially in the US. If you like what you hear, it’s worth going back to the album to see what you’ve missed.

4. Glueleg, The Aegis

Horror Vacui (Independent)

RIYL: Complex instrumentals

Glueleg was one of the many Canadian bands that were part of the CanRock era of the 90s. They were more post-rock than grunge (read: songs with arrangements that could melt your brain) but nevertheless had a solid fanbase. Although they stopped recording in 1998, they continued to perform sporadically until about 2008 when things came to a halt. Now, though, Glueleg is back together (well, with two of the original members) and with help from members of OLP, Saga, and Sully has created what they call “a best of an album.” This track will give you a taste.

5. Hozier, Eat Your Young

Eat Your Young EP (Columbia)

RIYL: White boy soul

Like most of us, Hozier (the “Take Me to Church” guy) was left with little to do during the pandemic other than watch TV, read a lot of books, and doomscroll through his phone. All that manifested into a ton of new songs, most of which will be released on a new album entitled Unreal Unearth later this year. As an amuse bouche, Hozier released this EP. Early reaction has been positive.