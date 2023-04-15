DFO shuts down lucrative baby eel fishery in Maritimes amid poaching, safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Federal fisheries officials have shut down the lucrative baby eel fishery in the Maritimes amid growing concerns of illegal poaching and violence.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the elver fishery in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick is closed for 45 days, effective immediately, due to conservation and safety concerns.

The federal department says it stepped up monitoring of the fishery in recent weeks, including patrolling rivers, inspecting holding facilities and conducting surveillance and inspections at airports and border crossings.

It says the extensive monitoring resulted in multiples seizures and arrests and has shown that unreported removals account for a significant proportion of elver landings.

The department also says conflicts within the baby eel fishery have escalated to violence and threats, putting the safety of harvesters at risk and jeopardizing the proper management and control of the fishery.

Story continues below advertisement

It says all elver fishing is now prohibited and subject to enforcement action by fishery officials and police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2023.