Fatal collision closes stretch of Highway 567 near Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP were on the scene of a fatal collision involving two vehicles east of the city Friday afternoon.

Highway 567 between Range Road 285 and Range Road 291 was completely closed.

It’s not known how many people were killed.

A white semi pulling a loaded flatbed trailer was seen with damage to its front.

Highway 567 runs in an east-west direction and is known as Veterans Boulevard when it’s in the southern Alberta city.

RCMP are asking that drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes as delays are expected “for some time.”

A collision analyst is on the scene to investigate what led up to the accident.

More to come…