Fatal collision closes stretch of Highway 567 near Airdrie

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 7:39 pm
A white semi is seen on Highway 567 east of Airdrie, Alta., on April 14, 2023. RCMP closed the highway following a fatal collision. View image in full screen
A white semi is seen on Highway 567 east of Airdrie, Alta., on April 14, 2023. RCMP closed the highway following a fatal collision. Global News
Airdrie RCMP were on the scene of a fatal collision involving two vehicles east of the city Friday afternoon.

Highway 567 between Range Road 285 and Range Road 291 was completely closed.

It’s not known how many people were killed.

A white semi pulling a loaded flatbed trailer was seen with damage to its front.

Read more: Calgary highway closed after fatal collision

Highway 567 runs in an east-west direction and is known as Veterans Boulevard when it’s in the southern Alberta city.

Trending Now

RCMP are asking that drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes as delays are expected “for some time.”

A collision analyst is on the scene to investigate what led up to the accident.

More to come…

