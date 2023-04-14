Menu

Crime

SIU investigating after man injured in Toronto dirt bike crash

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 5:08 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 20-year-old man was seriously injured in a dirt bike crash in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said at around 9:20 p.m. on April 10, Toronto police officers were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Van Horne Avenue area after receiving reports of speeding motorcyclists.

The SIU said two motorcyclists allegedly fled, while a third was arrested at the initial scene.

Read more: Lexus stolen from Markham plaza as car owner unloading the trunk: police

According to the SIU, the two motorcyclists were located and allegedly attempted to flee again.

“A short time later, one of the motorcyclists lost control and fell from the bike,” the SIU said in a news release.

The agency said the man was arrested and taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The SIU said two investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

