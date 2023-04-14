Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Intelligence experts not surprised by recent cyberattacks

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Hydro-Québec site restored following cyberattacks but Canadian websites remain a target'
Hydro-Québec site restored following cyberattacks but Canadian websites remain a target
WATCH: The cyber-attack that shut down access to Hydro-Québec's website on Thursday is just the latest among an onslaught of online attempts to disrupt Canadian businesses. The blocked web page comes on the heels of a report warning that these type of cyber-attacks are on the rise, often originating from foreign countries. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hydro-Québec, the ports of Montreal and Quebec City and the prime minister’s home web page have all recently had their websites attacked.

A pro-Russian organization has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Hydro-Québec’s web page that forced it offline for most of the day on April 13.

Intelligence experts aren’t surprised by the increase in online attacks blocking the websites of Canadian politicians and corporations, especially as Canada continues to strongly support Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Read more: Cyberattack knocks out Hydro-Québec’s website, mobile app

“I think that one of the things that these attacks are showing is intent on the part of hostile actors such as the Russian Federation, such as organizations that work in support of Putin’s regime,” Artur Wilczynski, a former intelligence director general at Canada’s cybersecurity agency, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

He says while denying access to websites may seem benign, the attacks remain a serious threat to Canadians. Wilczynski says the online assaults could become more aggressive, blocking a physician’s access to a patient’s medical record, for instance, or shutting down a mass transit system.

“It’s a question of their operations and it’s a question of Canadians’ confidence in the security of the things that they count on for their day-to-day lives,” he said.

Read more: Russia-linked cyberattacks on Canada are growing. Here’s what we know

More on Canada

A report published by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security last year warns of cyberattacks in 2023 and 2024.

Trending Now

“The state-sponsored cyber programs of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea continue to pose the greatest strategic cyber threat to Canada,” Sami Khoury wrote. “Critical infrastructure is still a prime target for both cybercriminals and state-sponsored actors alike.”

One cybersecurity expert says the source of the attacks needs to be identified, as proxy organizations often act on behalf of hostile governments.

“You can hire a cyber criminal to, say, go attack this company, and he will take care of setting up all the affected computers to go and attack that machine,” Terry Cutler, a cybersecurity expert at Cyology Labs, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

That forces Canadians be on heightened alert as cyberattacks become more menacing.

RussiacybersecurityHydro-QuebecintelligencecyberattacksWebsitesonline assaults
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers