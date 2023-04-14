Menu

Canada

Vincent Ke serves Global News with libel notice over foreign interference report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2023 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Vincent Ke to sit as independent amid election allegations'
Vincent Ke to sit as independent amid election allegations
Developments surrounding a Global News investigation into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s 2019 federal election. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s supporting Vincent Ke, who was a member of Ford’s progressive Conservative government until he opted out last night, choosing to sit as an independent. This follows bombshell allegations from intelligence sources that Ke was part of a covert network helping to advance Beijing’s agenda in Canada. David Akin has more. – Mar 11, 2023
An Ontario legislator says he has served Global News with a notice of libel over allegations of election interference by China.

Vincent Ke argues the Global News article by reporter Sam Cooper falsely accuses him of being deliberately harmful to Canadian democracy.

The article alleged Ke served as a financial intermediary in a Chinese Communist Party election interference scheme.

Ke alleges he has faced hateful and racist threats since the article’s publication and that the allegations in the story have tarnished his reputation.

Read more: Vincent Ke resigns from Ontario PC caucus amid 2019 election interference allegations

Ke resigned from the Progressive Conservative caucus after the allegations surfaced and is sitting as an Independent, but Premier Doug Ford has said Ke can return if his name is cleared.

Global News says it is governed by a rigorous set of journalistic principles and is mindful of the public interest and legal responsibility of what it calls “important accountability reporting.”

Ford has said he is confident Ke’s name will be cleared.

Ke, who represents Don Valley North in Toronto, was first elected in 2018 and re-elected last June.

