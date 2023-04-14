Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after $6,000 in merchandise stolen from Fergus, Ont. store

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 14, 2023 6:27 pm
OPP want to speak to this woman in connection with a shoplifting investigation in Fergus, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP want to speak to this woman in connection with a shoplifting investigation in Fergus, Ont. OPP
Wellington County OPP are investigating a theft at a business in Fergus, Ont.

Officers were called to a store on Tower Street South on March 23 when a woman was seen on security video around 4:30 p.m. taking merchandise and walking out of the store without paying, investigators say.

They say the value of the stolen item is around $6,000.

Read more: Wallet stolen during distraction theft in Fergus, Ont., OPP say

Investigators say they are trying to identify the woman in the video and have released a photo to the public.

She had long, dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

BusinessTheftGuelph NewsShopliftingStorefergusmerchandise stolenWelllington County OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

