Suspect sought after $6,000 in merchandise stolen from Fergus, Ont. store

Wellington County OPP are investigating a theft at a business in Fergus, Ont.
Officers were called to a store on Tower Street South on March 23 when a woman was seen on security video around 4:30 p.m. taking merchandise and walking out of the store without paying, investigators say.
They say the value of the stolen item is around $6,000.
Investigators say they are trying to identify the woman in the video and have released a photo to the public.
She had long, dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
