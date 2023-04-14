Warm weather an early start to garden season? London, Ont. nursery tips and tricks

As London, Ont., basks in record-breaking summer-like temperatures, garden centres around the city are gearing up for the season.

Will Heeman, chief daymaker at Heeman’s Garden Centre, said that with the sunny warm week, Londoners have been eager to start “playing in the dirt.”

“I don’t know if they’re just enjoying a stroll or they want to show off their new summer gear that they’re wearing, but we’re definitely seeing a lot of interest and excitement,” he said.

“Local crowds are excited (and) they are so anxious to get out in their gardens,” said Mary Anne Skrzeszewski, a customer service representative at Parkway Garden Centre.

The Forest City shattered an 82-year-old high-temperature record for April 14, hitting 24.9 C by noon — and it’s expected to climb as high as 28 C before the day is over.

The previous record stood at 24.4 C, which was set back in 1941.

“Today (Friday) is unseasonably warm,” said Heeman. “My grandfather was younger than my kids are now at that time (when the last record was set) so it’s going to be one of those ones where if you’re looking at planting and if you’re somebody who wants to do veggie gardens, maybe plan for vegetables that are cold tolerant such as cauliflower, broccoli, peas and onions.”

Friday’s “record-smashing” heat comes at the end of a week full of beaming sunshine and temperature in the mid- to high-20s. However, the same might not be seen next week as the forecast is calling for rain and plummeting temperatures with Monday expected to be a high of 9 C with an overnight low of 1 C, leading to the possibility of flurries by Tuesday.

For those who may have dug into their planters and flower beds during the week, Heeman advised caution in light of the gloomy forecast. “The most important thing is to be realistic about what is appropriate to be planting in the gardens now.”

“We want to stay away from any annuals or hanging baskets unless they’re going to be cold-tolerant things like pansies,” he said. “You could do a lot of stuff in terms of cleaning up your beds, or if you’re somebody who really prides yourself on your lawn, this is a time where you can start rolling and putting out some fertilizer.”

In regards to the possible upcoming “freezing period” between Monday and Tuesday night, Skrzeszewski advised to making preparations.

“If it’s going to be five degrees or below, you might want to consider covering some of your plants,” she said. “If you’ve actually planted them outside maybe use a frost cloth.”

Heeman suggested the same, saying not to use a sheet of plastic to cover unprotected plants because “they’re bad conductors of heat.”

“If you are putting a blanket over top of them, it will give them a little bit of a mini greenhouse effect (and) that might give you a little bit more peace of mind and should be able to protect your plants,” he said.

While next week is expected to be filled with cold April showers, both Heeman and Skrzeszewski said that the warmer months are on the horizon, bringing planting season into full swing.

“It’s always a good idea to put a lot of planning into your new garden area,” Skrzeszewski said. “(Take) the time to really plan out what’s going to go where, what sort of sun exposure those plants might need, and make sure that they’re going to get that same exposure all throughout the season.”

For those who might not have the greenest of thumbs, below is a list of tips and tricks from local nurseries:

Consider factors such as which plant species will work best in the space provided.

Check for easy water accessibility.

Use rich, nutrient-filled soil. Consider mulching, which can also help conserve water.

Maintain proper weed management.

Provide plants with protection from local wildlife. While no product will really keep animals away, Skrzeszewski said that “it really comes down to exclusion” and providing the proper fenced-in area for plants to thrive.

Garden centres are a great source of information.

– with files from Global News' Jacquelyn LeBel