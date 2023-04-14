London, Ont. shatters 82-year-old high temperature record

Send this page to someone via email

A high temperature record of 24.4 C set in 1941 was eclipsed by noon in London when the temperature hit 24.9 C — and it’s expected to climb as high as 28 C before the day is through.

The hot and sunny conditions have also prompted a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada for much of southern Ontario, warning of increasing ground-level ozone concentrations.

The record-smashing heat comes at the tail end of a string of hot days with sunshine and temperatures in the mid- to high-20s, though previous days’ temperatures were shy of setting new records.

Another record could be set on Saturday as the temperature is again forecast to reach 28 C. The current record high for April 15 is 27.2 C set in 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

The forecast is calling for rain and a high of 23 C on Sunday before the temperature plummets on Monday to a high of just 9 C and an overnight low of 1 C.