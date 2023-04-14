Baba’s Closet to close, leaving gap for Ukrainian refugees in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has pushed Saskatoon to step up and create resources for those looking to escape the war-torn land, but two large gaps in services are coming as Baba’s Closet and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress warehouse are closing at the end of the month.

Nettie Cherniatenski has been running Baba’s Closet for 13 months, taking in donations of clothing and housewares, and offering them to customers free of charge.

“I’ve done my best to help as many as I have, and it’s been very rewarding,” Cherniatenski said.

She said she’s been able to keep the place running thanks to one specific donor, but the shop has run its course.

“It’s a lease issue. We have what I call the ‘Walking Angel Among Us’ that came forth and paid one year of lease to operate Baba’s Closet.”

Cherniatenski said she, and many other Ukrainian people, are extremely grateful to this person who wants to remain anonymous.

“May God bless her for her wonderful charity.”

Cherniatenski said she explored the idea of getting grants to continue running the operation, but she said nothing she saw worked.

“I’ll go back into retirement until I get rested up, and you’ll see me out there again!”

Cherniatenski said she has mixed feelings about closing the doors, but said she needs the rest, noting she’s usually at Baba’s Closet seven days a week.

She said without residents in Saskatoon donating items to Baba’s Closet, they wouldn’t have been able to run the business, which has helped at least 1,900 people.

Cherniatenski said she has 32 wonderful volunteers who have been the backbone of the store.

“Love you all! I’m going to miss you all.”

She said she is sad that there are people who will come to Saskatoon and won’t be able to benefit from Baba’s Closet.

“Things have to come to an end eventually,” Cherniatenski said through some tears.

Karen Pidskalny with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) of Saskatoon said it’s been a long year for Baba’s Closet.

“They filled a need that was very necessary from the immediate onset of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine,” Pidskalny said.

She said the people of the volunteer group have poured a lot of their own time into Baba’s Closet.

Pidskalny added there is still a need to serve newcomers arriving in the community, but noted it’s not as high as it was.

She said Baba’s Closet had a smaller space, and wasn’t able to take in bigger items, so the UCC got a larger warehouse to collect items like furniture.

But she noted that too will be coming to a close at the end of the month.

“We have to start picking where the immediate need is.”

She said they’ve been running the warehouse as well as fundraising, and they’ve put a lot of volunteer hours into both.

Pidskalny said they are losing their warehouse space that was supplied by the city, and more volunteers are needed.

She said this will create a barrier, as many people coming over from Ukraine don’t have access to a vehicle, and can’t move furniture around on public transit.

She estimated that in the six months they’ve been running the warehouse, they’ve helped more than 300 families.

Pidskalny said even little things like paintings have been important for their warehouse, noting refugees have been looking for some semblance of home.

“I’ve been here the odd Saturday, and they’re wanting not just to furnish their home, they want to create a home. Even putting a picture or painting on the wall just to make it feel like home, not just a house.”

She said they’ve been thinking about putting on a garage sale, but did not have specific dates.