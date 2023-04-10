SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut, Ukraine says

By Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Posted April 10, 2023 8:14 am
Click to play video: 'War in Ukraine: Residents flee Bakhmut as Russia closes in'
War in Ukraine: Residents flee Bakhmut as Russia closes in
WATCH - War in Ukraine: Residents flee Bakhmut as Russia closes in – Mar 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Russian forces are pressing attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, focusing on two cities and pounding Ukrainian positions with air strikes and artillery barrages, Kyiv said on Monday.

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said the Russians were destroying buildings and positions in besieged Bakhmut in what he called “scorched earth” tactics.

Russia’s assault on Bakhmut, a small city in Donetsk at the edge of a chunk of Russian-controlled territory, has for months been the focus of the biggest battle of the war, now in its second year.

Read more: Ukraine continues Bakhmut fight as Kyiv mocks Russian claim of capture

Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Staff said on Sunday fighting was heaviest along the western approaches to Bakhmut. The Russians were also targeting the city of Avdiivka, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said the defence of Bakhmut continued.

“The situation is difficult but controllable,” he said in comments quoted by Ukraine’s Media Military Centre.

Click to play video: 'Russians seeing minimal gains in Bakhmut'
Russians seeing minimal gains in Bakhmut

Moscow is sending in special forces and airborne assault units to help their attack as members of Russia’s private mercenary Wagner group are now exhausted, Syrskyi said. Wagner mercenaries have spearheaded the Russian assault on Bakhmut which has left it largely in ruins.

“The enemy switched to the so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire,” Syrskyi said.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts.

Read more: Holding Bakhmut now a ‘military necessity,’ Ukrainian general says

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine’s general staff said Russian forces had made unsuccessful advances on areas west of Bakhmut and at least 10 towns and villages had come under Russian shelling. The Russians had also made no headway in attacks on Avdiivka, it said.

Donetsk is one of four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia declared annexed last year and is seeking to fully occupy in what appears to be a shift in its war aims after failing to overrun the country soon after its invasion in February 2022.

Western analysts say both sides have been losing large numbers of troops in the battle for Bakhmut, a regional transport and logistics hub prior to the war.

Click to play video: '‘I live on two fronts’: Airdrie man on Ukraine frontlines shares autonomous farming, drone skills'
‘I live on two fronts’: Airdrie man on Ukraine frontlines shares autonomous farming, drone skills

Control of Bakhmut could allow Russia to directly target Ukrainian defensive lines in Chasiv Yar in the east and open the way for its forces to advance on two bigger cities in the Donetsk region – Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Story continues below advertisement

While Ukraine has said it wants to inflict as many casualties as possible on the Russian forces as its prepares its own counteroffensive, President Volodymyr ZelenskYy last week acknowledged that if troops risked being encircled they could be pulled back.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Russian forces controlled the centre of Bakhmut, with much of their assault now focusing on the railway station.

Trending Now

“There is heavy fighting in the city centre and the enemy is gradually moving toward the western outskirts,” Zhdanov said.

Read more: Battle for Bakhmut ‘stabilizing’ after months-long assault, Ukraine’s top soldier says

Britain’s Defence Ministry said that over the last seven days, Russia also appeared to have increased its armoured assaults around the town of Marinka, also in Donetsk province.

“Russia continues to give a high priority to resourcing operations in the broader Donetsk sector, including the Marinka and Avdiivka areas, expending significant resources for minimal gains,” it said.

PALM SUNDAY ATTACKS

In a video address on Sunday night, Zelenskyy denounced Russian air strikes coinciding with the observance of Orthodox Palm Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service said a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, in the southeast.

A woman identified as the wife and mother of the victims was pulled from under the rubble.

“This is how the terrorist state marks Palm Sunday,” Zelenskyy said in his address. “This is how Russia places itself in even greater isolation from the world.”

The majority of Ukraine’s 41 million people are Orthodox Christians who celebrate Easter next weekend, as does Russia.

More on World

Pope Francis, who has been critical of Russia’s war, prayed for peace during Easter events in the Vatican on Sunday.

“Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia,” he said.

In other action, Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had destroyed a depot with 70,000 tonnes of fuel near Zaporizhzhia.

The forces destroyed Ukrainian army warehouses storing missiles, ammunition and artillery in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, the ministry said.

Ukraine also reported widespread Russian shelling in northern regions. Officials in the south said Russian aircraft had used guided bombs against towns in the Kherson region.

Advertisement
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsUkraine Russiarussia ukraine warRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warUkraine Russia newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine todayBakhmut
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers