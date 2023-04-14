Vancouver police release video of alleged hate crime, spitting assault

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was seemingly caught on video spitting on a stranger in a Vancouver coffee shop and police say they’re investigating a possible hate crime.

Friday, Vancouver police released images of the suspect and a video of the incident in hopes of furthering its investigation with help from the public.

#VPDNews: #VPD have released a photo and video of a woman who allegedly spat on a stranger in a coffee shop after she confronted a group of men who were speaking Arabic. Police are treating the troubling incident as a possible hate crime. https://t.co/XTqNOYo4TM pic.twitter.com/ECSEcZzJ9b — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 14, 2023

“This kind of assault is humiliating and degrading,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“Every indication is that the victim was singled out because of his language and ethnicity.”

The woman allegedly spat on the man for speaking Arabic on Feb. 26 around 10:45 p.m., police said.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was with a group of friends, playing cards inside a cafe near West 4 Avenue. The friends were conversing when the suspect approached them, police said.

“When one of the men told her they were speaking Arabic, the woman allegedly made a racial comment, poured coffee on their table, and walked out,” Visintin said.

“She returned later, walked up to the same group, and spat in the victim’s face.”

Anyone with information can contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.