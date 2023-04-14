Menu

Comments

Crime

Vancouver police release video of alleged hate crime, spitting assault

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 1:41 pm
Vancouver police release video of suspected hate crime, spitting assault
Vancouver Police have released images of a woman who allegedly spat on a stranger in a west-side coffee shop in February after she confronted a group of men who were speaking Arabic.
A woman was seemingly caught on video spitting on a stranger in a Vancouver coffee shop and police say they’re investigating a possible hate crime.

Friday, Vancouver police released images of the suspect and a video of the incident in hopes of furthering its investigation with help from the public.

“This kind of assault is humiliating and degrading,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“Every indication is that the victim was singled out because of his language and ethnicity.”

The woman allegedly spat on the man for speaking Arabic on Feb. 26 around 10:45 p.m., police said.

Read more: Vancouver’s Chinese Cultural Centre suffers 2nd fire in 3 weeks

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was with a group of friends, playing cards inside a cafe near West 4 Avenue. The friends were conversing when the suspect approached them, police said.

“When one of the men told her they were speaking Arabic, the woman allegedly made a racial comment, poured coffee on their table, and walked out,” Visintin said.

“She returned later, walked up to the same group, and spat in the victim’s face.”

Anyone with information can contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate fire at Vancouver’s Chinese Culture Centre'
Police investigate fire at Vancouver’s Chinese Culture Centre
vancouver policeVPDHate CrimeWest EndVancouver hate crimebc hate crimeVancouver investigation hate crimeVancouver spitting assaultVancouver spitting coffee shopWest End spittingWest side Vancouver
