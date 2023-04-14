Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, April 14

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Blades game atmosphere, yard chores in Garden Tips and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, April 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

‘Electric’ atmosphere at Saskatoon Blades games

The in-stand host at Saskatoon Blades games says the atmosphere is “electric” at the games as the team heads into the second round of the playoffs.

Clayton Kroeker can be seen in the stands during games, leading the cheers and handing out prizes.

He talks about the buzz surrounding the Blades in this interview with Chantal Wagner — along with some talk about the best chicken fingers in the city.

4:17 ‘Electric’ atmosphere at Saskatoon Blades games

Preparing yards and gardens for spring: Garden Tips

From cleaning up snow mould to pruning, there are many chores to do in the yard to get ready for spring.

Story continues below advertisement

Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers goes through some of the tasks in Garden Tips.

4:08 Preparing yards and gardens for spring: Garden Tips

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses dental care, affordability

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Saskatoon to highlight the dental care program.

Singh also discusses affordability, natural resources and election interference in an interview with Chris Carr.

5:31 NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses dental care, affordability

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, April 14

Sunny and warm weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, April 14, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement