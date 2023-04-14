Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, April 14

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, April 14'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, April 14
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, April 14.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon Blades game atmosphere, yard chores in Garden Tips and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, April 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

‘Electric’ atmosphere at Saskatoon Blades games

The in-stand host at Saskatoon Blades games says the atmosphere is “electric” at the games as the team heads into the second round of the playoffs.

Clayton Kroeker can be seen in the stands during games, leading the cheers and handing out prizes.

He talks about the buzz surrounding the Blades in this interview with Chantal Wagner — along with some talk about the best chicken fingers in the city.

Click to play video: '‘Electric’ atmosphere at Saskatoon Blades games'
‘Electric’ atmosphere at Saskatoon Blades games

Preparing yards and gardens for spring: Garden Tips

From cleaning up snow mould to pruning, there are many chores to do in the yard to get ready for spring.

Story continues below advertisement

Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers goes through some of the tasks in Garden Tips.

Click to play video: 'Preparing yards and gardens for spring: Garden Tips'
Preparing yards and gardens for spring: Garden Tips

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses dental care, affordability

Trending Now

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Saskatoon to highlight the dental care program.

Singh also discusses affordability, natural resources and election interference in an interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses dental care, affordability'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses dental care, affordability

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, April 14

Sunny and warm weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, April 14, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, April 14'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, April 14
NDPJagmeet SinghSaskatoon BladesGlobal News Morning SaskatoonGarden TipsDutch GrowersClayton Kroeker
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers