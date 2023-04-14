Guelph senior not hurt after pellets fired in drive-by shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are looking for two suspects and a vehicle in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Investigators say a man in his 70s was walking on Paisley Road near Elmira Road South around 7:20 p.m. Thursday when someone fired pellets at him.

They say whoever fired the shots did so in an eastbound black Honda Civic.

Investigators say the victim was struck in the face but did not suffer any injuries.

They say the vehicle was last seen heading toward the Hanlon Expressway (Highway 6).

Investigators say the occupants of the vehicle are described as young males.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.