Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph senior not hurt after pellets fired in drive-by shooting

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 14, 2023 11:10 am
Guelph Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph Police Service are looking for two suspects and a vehicle in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Investigators say a man in his 70s was walking on Paisley Road near Elmira Road South around 7:20 p.m. Thursday when someone fired pellets at him.

They say whoever fired the shots did so in an eastbound black Honda Civic.

Investigators say the victim was struck in the face but did not suffer any injuries.

They say the vehicle was last seen heading toward the Hanlon Expressway (Highway 6).

Read more: No credible evidence found in online threat made towards Guelph, Ont. schools, police say

Investigators say the occupants of the vehicle are described as young males.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph Police ServiceDrive-by ShootingPelletHanlon ExpresswayElmira Road Southfired shotsPaisley Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers