Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets’ whiteout street party plans to be announced Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 11:06 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets are set to announce this year’s whiteout street parties, alongside municipal and provincial officials.

The official launch of the 2023 parties takes place Friday at 11 a.m. from the team’s home arena, the Canada Life Centre.

True North Sports + Entertainment’s Kevin Donnelly will speak at the event, along with Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, and Dayna Spiring of Economic Development Winnipeg.

Read more: ANALYSIS: Underdog Jets face uphill battle with playoffs set to begin

The Jets, whose regular season ended Thursday with a loss to the Colorado Avalanche, officially clinched a playoff spot earlier this week, and will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

The team will open the series on the road, with games scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: April 12'
John Shannon on the Jets: April 12
NHLHockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNHL PlayoffsProvince of ManitobaWinnipeg hockeyTrue North Sports EntertainmentCity of Winnipg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers