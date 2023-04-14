Jets’ whiteout street party plans to be announced Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets are set to announce this year’s whiteout street parties, alongside municipal and provincial officials.

The official launch of the 2023 parties takes place Friday at 11 a.m. from the team’s home arena, the Canada Life Centre.

True North Sports + Entertainment’s Kevin Donnelly will speak at the event, along with Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, and Dayna Spiring of Economic Development Winnipeg.

The Jets, whose regular season ended Thursday with a loss to the Colorado Avalanche, officially clinched a playoff spot earlier this week, and will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

The team will open the series on the road, with games scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.