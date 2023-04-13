Junior hockey: Vees to play Wild in second round, Vipers to face Silverbacks

Send this page to someone via email

A quick look-ahead to the second round of playoffs, where three of the Southern Interior’s tier-two teams are in action.

SEATTLE vs. PRINCE GEORGE

This best-of-seven set will start this Friday and Saturday in Kent, Wash., where the top-ranked team in the Western Conference has been resting since they dispatched the Kelowna Rockets in the first round with a four-game sweep.

The Thunderbirds are heavy favourites to defeat the Cougars, as Seattle went 3-1 against Prince George during the regular season. However, the two clubs haven’t seen each another since Dec. 13, an 8-1 home wi for the T-Birds.

That setback also occurred during the middle of a long losing stretch for P.G., with the Cougars ending the eight-game skid on Dec. 30 with a 10-6 win over Kamloops.

In the playoffs, fourth-place Prince George defeated fifth-place Tri-City in six games, reaching the second round for the first time since 2007.

The Cougars also have five players on their roster who’ve been drafted by NHL teams.

Meanwhile, the T-Birds are the defending Western Conference champions and have 10 players on their roster who’ve been drafted by NHL teams.

KAMLOOPS vs. PORTLAND

Host of this year’s Memorial Cup, Kamloops will host Games 1 and 2 this weekend before the series shifts to Oregon.

And it should be an interesting battle, as Portland won the four-game season series at 3-1. Their last meeting was Feb. 1, with Kamloops downing the Winterhawks 5-1.

The Blazers romped through the first round, destroying the Vancouver in four games, outscoring the outmatched Giants 24-5.

On the flip side, the Winterhawks downed the Everett Silvertips in five games.

Kamloops’ roster features nine players drafted by NHL teams, while Portland’s roster has three.

In Western Conference standings, second-place Kamloops (103) also finished 15 points ahead of third-place Portland (88).

PENTICTON vs WENATCHEE

After sweeping the Trail Smoke Eaters in the first round, the red-hot and defending league champion Penticton Vees will play the Wenatchee Wild in the second round.

The best-of-seven series begins Friday and Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, with Wenatchee hosting Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Top-ranked Penticton, which amassed an amazing 50 wins in 54 regular-season games, outscored Trail 28-9.

Wenatchee managed 28 wins and finished well back in seventh place with 59 points. However, in the first round, the Wild upset the second-place Cranbrook Bucks, winning in six games.

Wild left-winger Parker Murray leads the BCHL playoff scoring race with six goals and 12 points. In second: Bradly Nadeau of the Vees with 8 goals and 11 points.

Wenatchee’s Ean Somoza also has 11 points (1-10) while Penticton’s Josh Nadeau has 10 points (3-7).

The Vees also won the season series with Wenatchee, 4-1.

SALMON ARM vs VERNON

Lastly, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet the Vernon Vipers in what will be a series of friendly, 45-minute travel between the two communities.

Salmon Arm swept Prince George in the first round, while Vernon downed West Kelowna in six games.

Both teams’ goalies are playing well. Vernon’s Ethan David has a 1.29 goals-against average in the playoffs (280 minutes), good for second best so far, while Salmon Arm’s Matthew Tovell is third at 1.53 (275 minutes)

Shane Shelest of the Nanaimo Clippers is currently tops at 1.00 (180 minutes).

Lee Parks is Vernon’s top scorer with 6 goals and 9 points, good for eighth in playoff scoring. Salmon Arm’s top scorer is Nathan Mackie, who has 2 goals and 5 points.

Vernon also won the season series, 4-3.