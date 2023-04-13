Menu

Canada

Alberta government changes training requirements for school bus drivers

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 13, 2023 6:56 pm
FILE: A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE: A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press
The Alberta government is removing one layer of training for school bus drivers in the province, a move that it says will bring the province in line with the rest of Canada and help address shortages in the sector.

Aspiring school bus drivers currently have to take mandatory entry level training (MELT) to get their Class 2 licence, which is required to drive certain school buses in Alberta.

Parents suggest school bus driver shortage not only creating inconvenience, but safety concerns

“Alberta is an outlier on requiring MELT for Class 2 licences, as no other province or territory in Canada requires it for their bus drivers,” said transportation minister Devin Dreeshen.

“Removing this requirement will make it easier for Albertans to obtain their Class 2 licence if they are able to demonstrate the required knowledge and skills during the knowledge and road test.”

Read more: School bus driver shortage in Calgary sparks worries among families

The province said drivers must still obtain an endorsement on their licence in order to drive a school bus that shows they’ve been trained in loading passengers, defensive driving, emergencies and other areas.

There will also be voluntary on-the-job training for drivers to ensure they have the skills needed to operate a bus safely, said the province.

The change will go into effect April 23.

School boards and parents have been raising red flags about bus driver shortages for at least a few years.

As of December, the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) said 34 out of 603 school bus routes did not have a regularly-assigned driver and the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) said 10 to 12 of 235 bus routes did not have a driver.

Bus driver shortage blamed for kids arriving late to class
Bus Driver, bus driver shortage, Calgary bus driver, Edmonton bus driver, Edmonton bus driver shortage, alberta bus driver shortage, calgary bus driver shortage
