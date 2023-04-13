Menu

Canada

BC United leader tours Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 8:07 pm
BC government preparing for spring freshet and wildfires
BC government preparing for spring freshet and wildfires
The BC Government is encouraging the public to prepare for the possibility of extreme weather events. Today officials took a look ahead at what this spring and summer may look like in terms of floods and wildfires. Taya Fast reports.
After announcing his party’s new name on Wednesday, the leader of B.C.’s official opposition party was in Kelowna on Thursday.

Kevin Falcon of BC United had numerous meetings in the city. And in between those meetings, he visited a local children’s development centre slated for closure.

“The NDP are bound and determined to, you know, shut down locations like this, which have served so many generations of children so successfully,” Falcon told Global News. “And we’re really trying to stop that.”

Read more: ‘Complete sense of betrayal’: Donors react to Kelowna non-profit child centre’s forced closure

Falcon’s visit to the Starbright Children’s Development Centre comes after centre staff extended an invitation to both the leader of the opposition and Premier David Eby to see firsthand what the facility is all about.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Starbright executive director Rhonda Nelson. “We want him to see our facility, to have a walkabout, to listen to our board and our staff and the families.

“We’ve got families that have agreed to speak with him.”

The centre provides all kinds of therapies for children with developmental challenges from birth until school-entry age.

Rally in Kelowna after Starbright Children's Development Centre contract gets extended two more years
Rally in Kelowna after Starbright Children’s Development Centre contract gets extended two more years

But after 57 years of service, the NDP government announced it was terminating the contract with Starbright as it centralizes services with a hub model, creating pilot Family Connections Centres (FCC) for all children up to the age of 18.

“If they want to do a pilot project, great do a pilot project. But you know, why would you do a pilot project and close down what’s working so that you can see if something else works? That makes no sense to me,” Falcon said.

“We’ve opposed it from Day 1. We think it’s the wrong direction.  It’s clearly demonstrated in Ontario that has not worked for children. This idea that government knows best and you’re going to go to a government office and they’re going to tell you what services you need for your child is not the right approach.”

Critics claim 'Family Connection Centres' won't work
Critics claim ‘Family Connection Centres’ won’t work

In Kelowna, the FCC contract was awarded to ARC Programs, a private company that sub-contracts services to other private companies and not-for-profit organizations.

News of the closure led to a public outcry by past and present parents who have come to depend on the services for their children, including a large protest held outside the facility in February.

The pushback put pressure on the government, which decided to extend Starbright’s contract by two years.

The contract is set to expire in March 2025.

Read more: A 12,000 square foot space inside Capri Centre Mall in Kelowna is being turned into a family connection centre

It means the centre and the families who depend on the services will once again be faced with uncertainty around future services and how those will be delivered to children.

Trending Now

“The future is very unknown for them,” Nelson said. “They want to know that services, such as the ones Starbright provides, will be there for them.”

Nelson hopes that if the government proceeds with the FCC model, it will at least include Starbright by allowing the centre to continue offering services to children and letting the new model support youth, school-entry age and up.

“That’s what we have proposed over and over again, a potential solution that would honour what they have put in place for older youth, but also keep what currently exists,” Nelson said.

Child care providers call for provincial funding program improvements
Child care providers call for provincial funding program improvements

And while Falcon is not the decision maker, he said he will continue advocating for Starbright and other centres facing the same fate.

“Our voice matters. Working with parents with autistic children, we managed to get the government to pause their stripping away individualized funding,” Falcon said.

“That was another thing that they were trying to do, and it was only because parents standing up with one voice along with the opposition to say ‘No, you can’t do that. You will hurt kids.'”

As for the premier’s invite, Eby has not yet committed to a visit, but Nelson said the offer remains open.

“Most definitely it is,” Nelson said. “We would love to have him come and actually see us.”

Mom of child with terminal condition worries about Starbright closure
Mom of child with terminal condition worries about Starbright closure
