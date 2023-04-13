2 Mississauga youths charged after schools, commercial properties vandalized with racist graffiti: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two youths have been charged in connection with a mischief investigation in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said between November and April, officers received reports of mischief in the city.

“Several schools and commercial properties were damaged and vandalized with graffiti depicting racial remarks,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the incidents caused thousands of dollars in damage to multiple properties.

According to police, investigators have determined the incidents to be hate-motivated.

Police said on Wednesday, two male youths from Mississauga were arrested and charged.

One boy has been charged with eight counts of mischief over $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

The other has been charged with eight counts of mischief over $5,000.

Police said they were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court in Brampton at a later date.

The two accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.