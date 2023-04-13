Mounties investigate after North Okanagan pub hit by gunfire

Send this page to someone via email

Bullets lodged into a pub in Grindrod, B.C., are now the focus of an RCMP investigation.

The owner of a pub in the 6900 block of Highway 97A , called police on April 4 to report that gunshots had been fired into their business sometime overnight.

Police confirmed the shots were fired and are investigating.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are continuing to investigate,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release. “No additional information is available for release at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enderby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-838-6818 and quote police file 2023-1699. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com.