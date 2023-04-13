Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Mounties investigate after North Okanagan pub hit by gunfire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 4:06 pm
The owner of a Grindrod pub, in the 6900-block of Highway 97A, called police April 4 to report that gunshots had been fired into their business sometime overnight. View image in full screen
The owner of a Grindrod pub, in the 6900-block of Highway 97A, called police April 4 to report that gunshots had been fired into their business sometime overnight. Global News
Bullets lodged into a pub in Grindrod, B.C., are now the focus of an RCMP investigation.

The owner of a pub in the 6900 block of Highway 97A , called police on April 4 to report that gunshots had been fired into their business sometime overnight.

Police confirmed the shots were fired and are investigating.

North Okanagan RCMP seek feedback for strategic plan

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are continuing to investigate,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release. “No additional information is available for release at this time.”

Read more: Woman, 35, dies in North Okanagan motorcycle crash: RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enderby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-838-6818 and quote police file 2023-1699. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

ShootingNorth OkanaganShots firedvernon rcmpGunfirehighway 97aConst. Chris TerleskiGrindrod pubshots fired into grindrod pubshots in building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

