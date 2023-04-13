French Mastiff dies after ingesting large amount of poison, Ontario police plead for info

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved family pet is dead and police in Ontario are appealing to the public for information after tests showed the dog had ingested a large amount of poison.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Thursday that Bain, a two-year-old French Mastiff, was rushed to a veterinary hospital in the Waterford area, north of Port Dover, just after 1:30 p.m. on March 16, where he was pronounced dead.

“As a result of further tests conducted by the hospital, the OPP have just been informed that the animal had ingested a large amount of poison,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk Thursday.

Police believe that Bain was intentionally poisoned and that the dog may have picked it up in its yard.

“If anyone has any information in the Waterford area, knows of someone that may have spoken about this, has any information surrounding this investigation at all, we’re asking that you have the courage to pick up that phone.”

Sanchuk said he spoke with Bain’s owner and said they are “still visibly upset, physically upset with what’s happened to their family pet.”

The investigation is ongoing.