Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

French Mastiff dies after ingesting large amount of poison, Ontario police plead for info

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 4:14 pm
A photo of a two-year-old French Mastiff dog named Bain laying on a couch. View image in full screen
Bain, a two-year-old French Mastiff. via OPP_WR/Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A beloved family pet is dead and police in Ontario are appealing to the public for information after tests showed the dog had ingested a large amount of poison.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Thursday that Bain, a two-year-old French Mastiff, was rushed to a veterinary hospital in the Waterford area, north of Port Dover, just after 1:30 p.m. on March 16, where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Westport, Ont. man charged in case of abandoned dog

“As a result of further tests conducted by the hospital, the OPP have just been informed that the animal had ingested a large amount of poison,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk Thursday.

Police believe that Bain was intentionally poisoned and that the dog may have picked it up in its yard.

Story continues below advertisement

“If anyone has any information in the Waterford area, knows of someone that may have spoken about this, has any information surrounding this investigation at all, we’re asking that you have the courage to pick up that phone.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Lake Country Family feels targeted after dogs poisoned in their own back yard'
Lake Country Family feels targeted after dogs poisoned in their own back yard

Sanchuk said he spoke with Bain’s owner and said they are “still visibly upset, physically upset with what’s happened to their family pet.”

The investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
Animal CrueltyDog PoisoningDog Deathdog poisonedfrench mastiff ontariofrench mastiff poisonedontario dog poisonedOntario dog safetypet poisonedwaterford dog poisoned
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers