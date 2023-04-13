Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal 2022 Toronto shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 3:38 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A teenager has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 19, 2022 at around 4:23 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road area.

Police said gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man who had been shot was found without vital signs.

Read more: Toronto police name victim, 24, of Sunday afternoon shooting

Police said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Jaron Williams from Toronto.

Police said in July 2022, 20-year-old Jalen Campell Brown and 20-year-old Justin Harker — both from Toronto — were arrested.

Both were charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, later in July, 19-year-old Tafari Bezabeh from Toronto was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said on Wednesday, a teenage boy, who was 17-years-old at the time of the offence, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Trending Now

The teen cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

