Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 64-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant in the Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue area in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Police said as a result, 64-year-old Stephen Graham from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.