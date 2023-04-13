Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 3:12 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A 64-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant in the Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue area in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Police said as a result, 64-year-old Stephen Graham from Toronto was arrested.

Read more: 18-year-old charged after making shooting threat to Brampton school online

He has been charged with two counts each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSchild pornography investigationchild pornography arrestToronto man charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

