Cyclist rescued from river in Belleville, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 3:06 pm
Belleville police say a cyclist toppled into the Moira River along the elevated east shoreline path near the Dundas Street overpass. View image in full screen
Belleville police say a cyclist toppled into the Moira River along the elevated east shoreline path near the Dundas Street overpass. Belleville police
Belleville, Ont., emergency personnel were called to the downtown core around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a cyclist who had fallen into the Moira River along the east shoreline path near the Dundas Street overpass.

Belleville police responded to the scene and were joined by members of the Belleville Fire Department, who assisted with rescuing the male cyclist from the river. He was taken to Belleville General Hospital by EMS.

No further information about his condition is available at this time.

Police Water Rescue Belleville Cyclist Belleville police Moira River
