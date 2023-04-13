Kingston, Ont. council to consider photo radar cameras in safety zones

Send this page to someone via email

There is a push to provide more safety around school zones.

Next week Kingston city council will consider the idea of installing automated speed enforcement or photo radar cameras for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

This means it may not be long before photo radar cameras start going up near schools to catch drivers in a hurry in school zones.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, the city began implementing “community safety zones” around local schools, where fines for traffic violations are doubled.

The goal was to have every school deemed a community safety zone by the end of this year.

So far, there are 21 community safety zones, according to the city’s website, with more to come until all Kingston schools are covered.

This comes after a 10-year-old girl was killed in a tragic accident outside Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School in January 2022. Some Kingston residents believe the cameras are a great idea.

“I think it’s a great initiative, for sure. I do feel the speed is a real factor around here, especially in this neighbourhood, we have schools, churches, high schools, daycares, elementary schools,” Kingston resident Dave Ryding said.

“The cars are driving way too fast and it’s too dangerous,” Nancy Phillips added.

It’s not a new idea. Numerous Ontario municipalities have implemented photo radar cameras in community safety zones, including Toronto, Durham Region, Ottawa, Waterloo and Mississauga. That’s something that Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson says council has noted.

“We’ve been able to learn from them, learn about what works, what doesn’t, what the costs are that are involved and so, I think staff are now comfortable recommending something to council,” Paterson said.

The cameras function simply. They are posted in community safety zones and snap a picture of a vehicle’s licence plate if it exceeds the speed limit, and a fine is mailed to the address of the person who owns the car.

Photo radar cameras were first brought to council in 2021, not long before a number of red light cameras were installed around the city.

The matter will fall before council for consideration when it meets next Tuesday night.